Video: Jesse Melamed's First Place POV from Stage 3 of EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Jun 6, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesGot a bit rattled on the first corners and made a few slight bobbles in the woods but started to find the flow and see through the trees. Jesse Melamed


Racing and Events Videos Jesse Melamed Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Tweed Valley 2022


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Go on Jesse!

Slightly off topic, but can anyone recommend light body armour with big secure pockets? ( for pump / tools / snacks )
or a nice jersey with similar pockets
  • 1 0
 Like a well-caffeinated rabbit
  • 1 0
 Holy Toledo, talk about threading the needle!
  • 1 0
 Wow what a frantic track.
  • 1 0
 holy shit.





