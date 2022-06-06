Watch
Video: Jesse Melamed's First Place POV from Stage 3 of EWS Tweed Valley 2022
Jun 6, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Got a bit rattled on the first corners and made a few slight bobbles in the woods but started to find the flow and see through the trees.
—
Jesse Melamed
Racing and Events
Videos
Jesse Melamed
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Tweed Valley 2022
1
0
alexisalwaysonfire
(8 mins ago)
Go on Jesse!
Slightly off topic, but can anyone recommend light body armour with big secure pockets? ( for pump / tools / snacks )
or a nice jersey with similar pockets
[Reply]
1
0
aks21
(44 mins ago)
Like a well-caffeinated rabbit
[Reply]
1
0
sonuvagun
(42 mins ago)
Holy Toledo, talk about threading the needle!
[Reply]
1
0
PaulieAU
(12 mins ago)
Wow what a frantic track.
[Reply]
1
0
GumptionZA
(53 mins ago)
holy shit.
[Reply]
