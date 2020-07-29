Video: Jesse Melamed's Lung-Busting POV from Stage 3 of the Silver Star Enduro - Crankworx Summer Series

Jul 29, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesThis was Stage 3 of the Enduro for the first race of the Crankworx Summer Series. All the others were more technical trails but this one was the most physical and the longest.Jesse Melamed


Regions in Article
Silver Star Mountain Resort

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jesse Melamed Crankworx Summer Series 2020


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to these 45 Custom DH Bikes
131503 views
Check Out: 16 New Hardtails for 2020
86817 views
Spotted: Does Norco's New DH Bike Use Flex Stays?
65543 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test - Cross-Country Bike Edition
65065 views
Super Lightweight Components From XC Race Bikes
52147 views
Bontrager Release BITS Integrated Stem Tool System
45985 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Supercaliber - Short On Travel, Not on Traction
36814 views
YT Releases New High End Specs of Capra and Decoy
36490 views

7 Comments

  • 1 0
 this guys is a real beast. How many of you were breathing at his rate? How many had increased heart rates. One should get their resting hear rate and then watch this with louder volume and get their heart rate at the end. Jesse may be having followers not only in his riding ability but also heart rate increase.... This was awesome
  • 1 0
 This video is deeply disturbing to me after watching my pre run clips for a race this weekend. My footage might as well be walking compared to this!
  • 1 0
 80 breaths per minute almost every time that I counted. That is insane oxygen consumption
  • 1 0
 wow interesting to see the fast line on the entrance to Pro star!
  • 1 0
 Jebus, I thought I had a good ride this morning... Jesse is a beast!
  • 1 0
 That's ridiculously fast , finn must of being literally flying
  • 1 0
 Crazy that wasn't even top 3 on that stage. WTF

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008180
Mobile Version of Website