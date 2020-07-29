Pinkbike.com
Video: Jesse Melamed's Lung-Busting POV from Stage 3 of the Silver Star Enduro - Crankworx Summer Series
Jul 29, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
This was Stage 3 of the Enduro for the first race of the Crankworx Summer Series. All the others were more technical trails but this one was the most physical and the longest.
—
Jesse Melamed
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
MMOF
(2 mins ago)
this guys is a real beast. How many of you were breathing at his rate? How many had increased heart rates. One should get their resting hear rate and then watch this with louder volume and get their heart rate at the end. Jesse may be having followers not only in his riding ability but also heart rate increase.... This was awesome
[Reply]
1
0
Snowrydr01
(43 mins ago)
This video is deeply disturbing to me after watching my pre run clips for a race this weekend. My footage might as well be walking compared to this!
[Reply]
1
0
schlockinz
(36 mins ago)
80 breaths per minute almost every time that I counted. That is insane oxygen consumption
[Reply]
1
0
jerome
(47 mins ago)
wow interesting to see the fast line on the entrance to Pro star!
[Reply]
1
0
rodeoJ
(42 mins ago)
Jebus, I thought I had a good ride this morning... Jesse is a beast!
[Reply]
1
0
wellbastardfast
(24 mins ago)
That's ridiculously fast , finn must of being literally flying
[Reply]
1
0
jwdenver
(8 mins ago)
Crazy that wasn't even top 3 on that stage. WTF
[Reply]
