Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Jesse Melamed's POV from Stage 1 at EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
Jul 9, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Join Jesse Melamed as he takes on the first stage from the EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Riding Videos
Jesse Melamed
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS La Thuile 2021
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
119828 views
Final Results: EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
59592 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
56290 views
The Mountain Bike Tech Infiltrating the Tour de France
50591 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
49496 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
49400 views
Charlie Murray Sustains Wrist Injury Following EWS Val di Fassa Pit Crash
42790 views
First Look & Interview: Gamux CNC Gearbox Bike At Les Gets
42140 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
classicmoto
(35 mins ago)
Difficult lighting. Amazing to ride that fast through there!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007941
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment