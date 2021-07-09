Video: Jesse Melamed's POV from Stage 1 at EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1

Jul 9, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Join Jesse Melamed as he takes on the first stage from the EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos Jesse Melamed Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS La Thuile 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
119828 views
Final Results: EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
59592 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
56290 views
The Mountain Bike Tech Infiltrating the Tour de France
50591 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
49496 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
49400 views
Charlie Murray Sustains Wrist Injury Following EWS Val di Fassa Pit Crash
42790 views
First Look & Interview: Gamux CNC Gearbox Bike At Les Gets
42140 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Difficult lighting. Amazing to ride that fast through there!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007941
Mobile Version of Website