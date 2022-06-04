Video: Jesse Melamed's POV from Stage 2 of EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Jun 4, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThis is Stage 1 of Sunday, stage 2 of the race, and we start with a bang. How good are those corners!? Jesse Melamed


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Jesse Melamed Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Tweed Valley 2022


1 Comment

  • 3 0
 How the heck do you fast guys change direction so quickly!





