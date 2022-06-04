Watch
Video: Jesse Melamed's POV from Stage 2 of EWS Tweed Valley 2022
Jun 4, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
This is Stage 1 of Sunday, stage 2 of the race, and we start with a bang. How good are those corners!?
—
Jesse Melamed
Racing and Events
Videos
Jesse Melamed
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Tweed Valley 2022
1 Comment
Score
Time
3
0
weeksy59
(52 mins ago)
How the heck do you fast guys change direction so quickly!
[Reply]
1 Comment