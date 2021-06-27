Video: Jesse Melamed's POV from Stage 4 at EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2

Jun 27, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Join Jesse Melamed as he takes on the tough final stage from the EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jesse Melamed Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Val Di Fassa 2021


