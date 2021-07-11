Pinkbike.com
Video: Jesse Melamed's POV from the Pro Stage at EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2
Jul 11, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Join Jesse Melamed as he takes on the Pro Stage from the EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Riding Videos
Jesse Melamed
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS La Thuile 2021
iamamodel
(6 mins ago)
That was amazing, and so revealing in how hard they push. So brutal, so physical. Video makes everything look easier so that big rock garden would have made swap my chamois for a nappy (which is a 'pamper' in freedom units).
I was watching while standing and that stage was so long I had to switch the leg I was putting most of my weight on.
Love the cheering.
1
0
Linkpin
(4 mins ago)
5 seconds sounds like a lot but it's about 2% of the overall stage time if my maths is right.
2% quicker in each corner might feel a bit more achievable than aiming at the overall time, no?
