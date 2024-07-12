Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Jesse Melamed's Practice POV from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024
Jul 12, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
1 Comments
The trails look incredible at the first-time enduro World Cup venue Aletsch Arena in Switzerland.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Enduro Racing
Jesse Melamed
EDR Aletsch Arena 2024
World Cup Enduro
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,297 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
100041 views
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
94677 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
47837 views
Orange Launch Five New Bikes at Eurobike 2024
45008 views
Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024
36600 views
Eurobike 2024: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 2
35803 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
35002 views
Review: Last Glen - An Out-of-the-Ordinary All-Mountain Bike
33804 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
rtg9891
(4 mins ago)
Many riders would lose time not because of having made mistakes or crashes but slowing down to enjoy the scenic views... I know I would (plus not that I have the skills to race even half of it).
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025105
Mobile Version of Website