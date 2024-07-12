Powered by Outside

Video: Jesse Melamed's Practice POV from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024

Jul 12, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

The trails look incredible at the first-time enduro World Cup venue Aletsch Arena in Switzerland.

Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Jesse Melamed EDR Aletsch Arena 2024 World Cup Enduro


1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Many riders would lose time not because of having made mistakes or crashes but slowing down to enjoy the scenic views... I know I would (plus not that I have the skills to race even half of it).







