Video: Jesse Melamed's Practice POV from the Slippery Stage 2 at EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022

Jun 18, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Jesse Melamed shares his view as he takes on the slippery roots and turns of stage two.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Jesse Melamed Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Petzen Jamnica 2022


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 no different that practicing a dh track ..not that I have not done it in the circuit..





