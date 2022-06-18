Watch
Video: Jesse Melamed's Practice POV from the Slippery Stage 2 at EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
Jun 18, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Jesse Melamed shares his view as he takes on the slippery roots and turns of stage two.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Jesse Melamed
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Petzen Jamnica 2022
Lagr1980
(24 mins ago)
no different that practicing a dh track ..not that I have not done it in the circuit..
[Reply]
1 Comment