Video: Jesse Melamed's Rowdy POV from EWS Crans-Montana 2021

Sep 13, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Jesse Melamed shares a rowdy run from last weekend's EWS racing in Crans-Montana.

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 so much fun to watch...thanks for the post!
  • 1 0
 2:15 :o
  • 1 0
 Such a sick course!

