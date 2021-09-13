Pinkbike.com
Video: Jesse Melamed's Rowdy POV from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
Sep 13, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Jesse Melamed shares a rowdy run from last weekend's EWS racing in Crans-Montana.
Score
Time
1
0
Two-planker
(25 mins ago)
so much fun to watch...thanks for the post!
[Reply]
1
0
Pmac1893
(48 mins ago)
2:15 :o
[Reply]
1
0
salespunk
(18 mins ago)
Such a sick course!
[Reply]
