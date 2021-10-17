Video: Jesse Melamed's Snowy Practice POV from the 2021 Canadian Enduro Championships

Oct 17, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesStage 1 practice lap. With colder temps and more 'rain' forecasted, I am expecting this to have a lot more snow for the race on the weekend. Jesse Melamed


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Jesse Melamed Enduro Racing National Championships


