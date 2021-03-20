Video: Jesse Melamed's Top Tips for Mastering Tight Corners

Mar 20, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesA fun little move to make tight corners easier and more fun. Let me know if you learned anything from this video! Jesse Melamed


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jesse Melamed


Must Read This Week
Winner Announced: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
173253 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Limited Edition DT Swiss 240 Hubs
59767 views
Slack Randoms: UCI Takes 'No Pleasure' in Hugging Ban, Adult Strider Bikes & Rachel Atherton's Car Crash
51835 views
Staff Ride: Brian's '10 Year' RAAW Madonna V2 Project Bike
40634 views
Rose Bikes Announces Price Increases of 8-12%
40537 views
Review: Manitou Mezzer Expert Fork
38960 views
Final Results: Windrock Tennessee National 2021
34282 views
Review: Troy Lee Designs' New A3 Helmet
34118 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Great tips Jesse - thanks for posting.
  • 1 0
 Buy a smaller (shorter) bike Razz
  • 1 1
 I am sofa king we Todd ed

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007357
Mobile Version of Website