Video: Jesse Melamed's Top Tips for Mastering Tight Corners
Mar 20, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
A fun little move to make tight corners easier and more fun. Let me know if you learned anything from this video!
—
Jesse Melamed
3 Comments
1
0
gregthomas
(35 mins ago)
Great tips Jesse - thanks for posting.
[Reply]
1
0
Jacquers
(27 mins ago)
Buy a smaller (shorter) bike
[Reply]
1
1
Middnight
(29 mins ago)
I am sofa king we Todd ed
[Reply]
