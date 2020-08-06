Video: Jesse Melamed's Wild Psychosis DH Race Run - Crankworx Summer Series

Aug 6, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesIt was such a privilege to be able to race this legendary track again. I remember watching the likes of Stevie Smith, Tyler Morland, Sam Hill and Kovarik race this back in the day. It was proper steep and flat out for so long! Jesse Melamed


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jesse Melamed


Must Read This Week
Building The World's Lightest 29er DH Bike With Dangerholm
77673 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink Rides Through Flames In ''From The Ash''
52275 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2021 ARC Hardtail
49995 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic - The Lightest & Slackest
46682 views
Kona Announces New Process X & Aluminum 153
39937 views
Field Test: 2020 Canyon Lux - A Very Fast Baseline
38346 views
Vorsprung Introduces the Secus Air Spring System
34414 views
The Best Tech from American EWS Rounds
33204 views

12 Comments

  • 2 1
 Wowsers.
What's the safety protocol on a stage like this with minimal marshals?
30-60secs between 3rd party eyes on the athletes and there's a significant response time to reach an injured rider in the event of a big crash.
I would assume each rider at the vey least gets checkpointed through each marshalled zone over radio?
  • 3 2
 Sam Hill's record was what, 2007? That puts into perspective how legendary Sam Hill is. If his course record can't be beat on a 2021 frame with 2021 geo and 2021 suspension, Sam Hill is a god.
  • 2 0
 I think it was mentioned that Finn threw down 11min
  • 1 0
 Previous record was 12:35 set by Chris Koravaik in 2008, and Jesse did a sub 12 based solely on how long the video clip was on a endure/park bike. So he smashed the record on a non DH bike.
  • 2 0
 Lol Dead Dog looks deceptively flat! Nicely done! Good to see this race back!
  • 2 0
 Jesus! Barely a single turn for the first 1,000 vertical feet. Point it and hold on!
  • 2 0
 Jesse has been putting out a lot of good videos lately! Keep it up! Such a shredder and good rider!
  • 3 0
 I missed something here. Where are full results?
  • 2 0
 George Lucas called... he'd like his Return of the Jedi footage back. Eek
  • 2 0
 That was so gnarly, well done Jesse!
  • 1 0
 Yeah Jesse!!!
Keep pinning it buddy!!!
????????????????????????????????????????????????
  • 1 0
 Soooo did he beat it?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010330
Mobile Version of Website