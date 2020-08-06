Pinkbike.com
Video: Jesse Melamed's Wild Psychosis DH Race Run - Crankworx Summer Series
Aug 6, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
It was such a privilege to be able to race this legendary track again. I remember watching the likes of Stevie Smith, Tyler Morland, Sam Hill and Kovarik race this back in the day. It was proper steep and flat out for so long!
—
Jesse Melamed
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Jesse Melamed
12 Comments
Score
Time
2
1
juanny
(1 hours ago)
Wowsers.
What's the safety protocol on a stage like this with minimal marshals?
30-60secs between 3rd party eyes on the athletes and there's a significant response time to reach an injured rider in the event of a big crash.
I would assume each rider at the vey least gets checkpointed through each marshalled zone over radio?
[Reply]
3
2
fullendurbro
(1 hours ago)
Sam Hill's record was what, 2007? That puts into perspective how legendary Sam Hill is. If his course record can't be beat on a 2021 frame with 2021 geo and 2021 suspension, Sam Hill is a god.
[Reply]
2
0
azogas413
(1 hours ago)
I think it was mentioned that Finn threw down 11min
[Reply]
1
0
damo
(0 mins ago)
Previous record was 12:35 set by Chris Koravaik in 2008, and Jesse did a sub 12 based solely on how long the video clip was on a endure/park bike. So he smashed the record on a non DH bike.
[Reply]
2
0
melvinator
(57 mins ago)
Lol Dead Dog looks deceptively flat! Nicely done! Good to see this race back!
[Reply]
2
0
nsteele
(40 mins ago)
Jesus! Barely a single turn for the first 1,000 vertical feet. Point it and hold on!
[Reply]
2
0
SimbaandHiggins
(40 mins ago)
Jesse has been putting out a lot of good videos lately! Keep it up! Such a shredder and good rider!
[Reply]
3
0
savage47
(34 mins ago)
I missed something here. Where are full results?
[Reply]
2
0
Dropthedebt
(23 mins ago)
George Lucas called... he'd like his Return of the Jedi footage back.
[Reply]
2
0
animal-chin
(51 mins ago)
That was so gnarly, well done Jesse!
[Reply]
1
0
freerider101
(19 mins ago)
Yeah Jesse!!!
Keep pinning it buddy!!!
????????????????????????????????????????????????
[Reply]
1
0
anyexcusetoride
(9 mins ago)
Soooo did he beat it?
[Reply]
