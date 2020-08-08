Video: Jesse Melamed's Winning Kicking Horse Downhill POV

Aug 8, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesManaged to put down a clean run while others had slight bobbles to take the win. It was a super fun track with some really unique features. Stoked! Jesse Melamed


Posted In:
Videos Crankworx Riding Videos Jesse Melamed Crankworx Summer Series 2020


