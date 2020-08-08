Pinkbike.com
Video: Jesse Melamed's Winning Kicking Horse Downhill POV
Aug 8, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Managed to put down a clean run while others had slight bobbles to take the win. It was a super fun track with some really unique features. Stoked!
—
Jesse Melamed
Posted In:
Videos
Crankworx
Riding Videos
Jesse Melamed
Crankworx Summer Series 2020
