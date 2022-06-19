Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Jesse Melamed's Winning Pro Stage POV from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
Jun 19, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The Pro Stage at Petzen-Jamnica may be the toughest yet! At over 6km long with more than 1000m of descending it pushed even the strongest riders to the max!
Watch winner Jesse Melamed's full run on this insane track and see how he managed to score pole position and an eight-second lead going into Sunday's stages!
—
Enduro World Series
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Petzen Jamnica 2022
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Transition Announces New Lightweight eMTB... But You'll Have to Wait For It
82434 views
First Look: Actofive's CNC-Machined Signature Cranks Are a Work Of German Art
49842 views
First Ride: Marzocchi's New Bomber Air Shock
44441 views
Interview: 17 Year Old Bikepacks 250km a Day to Race the EWS
44295 views
Final Results from the Leogang XC World Cup 2022
35730 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
34792 views
Bike Check: Innes Graham's Nukeproof Giga
29011 views
The 2022 Canyon Lux World Cup is Still an Unapologetically Sharp-Edged XC Race Bike
28514 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
howsyourdad
(14 mins ago)
Amazing to watch, thanks Jesse you da man
[Reply]
1
0
kyytaM
(16 mins ago)
insane pace O.O sweet looking trail and he just flies over the gnar
[Reply]
1
0
waywayoutwest
(8 mins ago)
Such focus, speed and power! Clean as run Jesse
[Reply]
1
0
OhBoy321
(23 mins ago)
Pinned!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007861
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments