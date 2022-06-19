Video: Jesse Melamed's Winning Pro Stage POV from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022

Jun 19, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe Pro Stage at Petzen-Jamnica may be the toughest yet! At over 6km long with more than 1000m of descending it pushed even the strongest riders to the max!

Watch winner Jesse Melamed's full run on this insane track and see how he managed to score pole position and an eight-second lead going into Sunday's stages! Enduro World Series


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Amazing to watch, thanks Jesse you da man
  • 1 0
 insane pace O.O sweet looking trail and he just flies over the gnar
  • 1 0
 Such focus, speed and power! Clean as run Jesse
  • 1 0
 Pinned!!!





