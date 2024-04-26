Video: Jet-Setting to Japan, Soggy San Remo Laps & New Team Member Ollie Davis - Syndicate Series, Episode 2

Jet-setting to Japan, soggy San Remo laps and a new team signing… The gang are back for episode 2 of the 2024 long-form Syndicate series.



You might remember the chant “Loz is the man and he’s going to Japan” from the Santa Cruz Road Rules series from last year, where two teams made up of the Syndicate crew and some friends battled it to win a trip to Japan. Well, this is that trip, and whilst it was essentially a work trip, we managed to squeeze in some fun in the form of sampling incredible sushi, going full tourist spec to see some of the classic sights and riding some wild spots with riders from the small but growing scene.



Back to reality and testing; next we set off to sunny San Remo… which unfortunately was a lot wetter than we hoped where it proceeded to rain for most of our trip. The trails were dampened but our spirits weren’t, as we dialed in bikes and focussed on suspension setup with our pals at Fox. Most importantly, a new member of the team joined us in the form of Ollie Davis - more on Lil Ol’s background and the story behind his last minute Syndicate signing in episode 3.



Get that kettle boiled, put your feet up and lock in for the madness!" — Santa Cruz Syndicate