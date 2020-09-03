Video: Jibbing, Nose Bonks & Wall Rides on the Kona Shonky

Sep 3, 2020
by Kona Bikes  
Choose Shonky

by konaworld
Choose a steel frame, tapered headtube, adjustable dropouts and a threaded bb. Choose 142 hub spacing, choose gears or single speed. Choose frame only and build it your way or choose a complete build. Choose three piece cranks, a Manitou Circus Expert fork, WTB rims and Maxxis DTH tires. Choose jibbing through the streets, nose bonking, curb cutting, tire slashing and wall riding. Choose traffic dodging, tourist weaving, pedestrian hopping. Choose riding across town to pump tracks, bobbing and weaving. Choose finding gaps and new lines. Choose high fives and sharing the stoke. Choose riding from sunrise to sunset. Choose spending time with quantity people, investing in good times. Choose life. Choose Shonky.










2 Comments

 wow cool to see Wellington getting some rep
 Choose Chainspotting anyone? Big Grin

