VIDEOS
Video: Jibs & Jumps with Kirt Voreis in Oregon
Jun 21, 2019
by
Sarah Moore
Time Flies
by
Voreis
Views: 1,349
Faves:
19
Comments: 7
Kirt Voreis jibbing some Black Rock, Oregon old school freeride for @djambor edit 'Time Flies'.
Regions in Article
Oregon
25 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 16
JeffWeed
Plus
(1 hours ago)
That was RAD!!! Who finds two trees for a dual tire tap?!?! *Mind blown!*
[Reply]
+ 3
adrennan
(50 mins ago)
when are you and kirt doing a mash up edit. the internet DEMANDS it
[Reply]
+ 1
tbubier
(0 mins ago)
@adrennan
: +1
[Reply]
+ 10
brappjuice
(1 hours ago)
I wish, I had 1% of his skill. A guy can dream can't he...
[Reply]
+ 7
Mavic101
(1 hours ago)
If you don't immediately watch a Kirt Voreis edit when scrolling down the homepage, then you don't belong on this website.
[Reply]
+ 1
nozes
(20 mins ago)
What? You don't follow Kirt, to be the first watching his videos? Ha!
[Reply]
+ 4
Aikow
(49 mins ago)
The editing was top notch on this one. Super fun to watch!
[Reply]
+ 2
YeoGuy
(1 hours ago)
It reminded me of Bone Deth bmx videos from like 10 years ago. Ride fast, jib off stuff, have fun and be wild. Definitely got me psyched
[Reply]
+ 5
thuren
(1 hours ago)
ANTHRAX!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
thuren
(1 hours ago)
And, Kirt, that video was SIIIIICK!
[Reply]
+ 1
twd953
(4 mins ago)
@thuren
: Anthrax, Vories, and Blackrock. I just won the trifecta!
[Reply]
+ 2
endlessblockades
(16 mins ago)
Even the 50to01 lads are watching this for progression news.
[Reply]
+ 1
Ridelive08
(1 hours ago)
Yeah Kirt! Sick edit, love all the trail bike jibs and tricks. I usually don't see too many barspins out on trail!
[Reply]
+ 1
nsmithbmx
(9 mins ago)
One the best to ever touch two wheels of any kind. Can seriously make a bike do anything he wants.
[Reply]
+ 2
kyytaM
(1 hours ago)
*collects jaw from the floor*
[Reply]
+ 2
Dimebolt22b
(1 hours ago)
This boy is something else. He's going places.
[Reply]
+ 1
StonyRider
(33 mins ago)
Kirt is bad ass...great example of skill and just pure fun when riding
[Reply]
+ 1
josephkrom
(12 mins ago)
This is so f’in sweet. Kirt Voreis is a savage!
[Reply]
+ 1
steelpolish
(34 mins ago)
Black Rock is a rad place to ride
[Reply]
+ 1
Andypanda82
(1 hours ago)
Kirt is a bad, baaaaad man.
[Reply]
+ 1
brooce
(40 mins ago)
Looks like a segment from good old NWD movies!
[Reply]
+ 2
conv3rt
(55 mins ago)
disgusting.
[Reply]
+ 1
bman33
(1 hours ago)
Vories kicks as as always!
[Reply]
+ 1
slayerdegnar
(14 mins ago)
Jib boss keeps it going!
[Reply]
+ 1
spl75
(1 hours ago)
Sold, I need a niner.
[Reply]
