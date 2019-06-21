VIDEOS

Video: Jibs & Jumps with Kirt Voreis in Oregon

Jun 21, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Time Flies

by Voreis
Views: 1,349    Faves: 19    Comments: 7


Kirt Voreis jibbing some Black Rock, Oregon old school freeride for @djambor edit 'Time Flies'.

Regions in Article
Oregon

25 Comments

  • + 16
 That was RAD!!! Who finds two trees for a dual tire tap?!?! *Mind blown!*
  • + 3
 when are you and kirt doing a mash up edit. the internet DEMANDS it
  • + 1
 @adrennan: +1
  • + 10
 I wish, I had 1% of his skill. A guy can dream can't he...
  • + 7
 If you don't immediately watch a Kirt Voreis edit when scrolling down the homepage, then you don't belong on this website.
  • + 1
 What? You don't follow Kirt, to be the first watching his videos? Ha!
  • + 4
 The editing was top notch on this one. Super fun to watch!
  • + 2
 It reminded me of Bone Deth bmx videos from like 10 years ago. Ride fast, jib off stuff, have fun and be wild. Definitely got me psyched
  • + 5
 ANTHRAX!!!!!
  • + 2
 And, Kirt, that video was SIIIIICK!
  • + 1
 @thuren: Anthrax, Vories, and Blackrock. I just won the trifecta!
  • + 2
 Even the 50to01 lads are watching this for progression news.
  • + 1
 Yeah Kirt! Sick edit, love all the trail bike jibs and tricks. I usually don't see too many barspins out on trail!
  • + 1
 One the best to ever touch two wheels of any kind. Can seriously make a bike do anything he wants.
  • + 2
 *collects jaw from the floor*
  • + 2
 This boy is something else. He's going places.
  • + 1
 Kirt is bad ass...great example of skill and just pure fun when riding
  • + 1
 This is so f’in sweet. Kirt Voreis is a savage!
  • + 1
 Black Rock is a rad place to ride
  • + 1
 Kirt is a bad, baaaaad man.
  • + 1
 Looks like a segment from good old NWD movies!
  • + 2
 disgusting.
  • + 1
 Vories kicks as as always! tup
  • + 1
 Jib boss keeps it going!
  • + 1
 Sold, I need a niner.

