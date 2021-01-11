Pinkbike.com
Video: Jibs, Whips & Loose Riding in 50to01's 2020 Mixtape
Jan 11, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
A mashup of phone ones and camera ones from 2020.
—
50to01 TV
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Danny Hart Signs with Five Ten for 2021]
100490 views
Update: Sam Hill Confirms 3 More Years with Nukeproof CRC Team
92257 views
Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants
75080 views
Home of the Monster T - Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene
73688 views
Trek is Being Sued for $5 Million Over Wavecel Safety Claims
63356 views
End of the Year Quiz: How Much Were You Paying Attention in 2020?
63070 views
The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle
57538 views
14 Bikes That Could Be Set for an Update in 2021
54716 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
coop08
(52 mins ago)
Well that made me want to go ride my bike..not go to work.
[Reply]
1
0
johnski
(35 mins ago)
No music, just the sound of bikes and joy, along with straight up sick riding. Perfect.
[Reply]
1
0
audeo03
(43 mins ago)
Best 2020 edit —> 50to01
[Reply]
