Video: Jibs, Whips & Loose Riding in 50to01's 2020 Mixtape

Jan 11, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesA mashup of phone ones and camera ones from 2020. 50to01 TV


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Danny Hart Signs with Five Ten for 2021]
100490 views
Update: Sam Hill Confirms 3 More Years with Nukeproof CRC Team
92257 views
Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants
75080 views
Home of the Monster T - Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene
73688 views
Trek is Being Sued for $5 Million Over Wavecel Safety Claims
63356 views
End of the Year Quiz: How Much Were You Paying Attention in 2020?
63070 views
The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle
57538 views
14 Bikes That Could Be Set for an Update in 2021
54716 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Well that made me want to go ride my bike..not go to work.
  • 1 0
 No music, just the sound of bikes and joy, along with straight up sick riding. Perfect.
  • 1 0
 Best 2020 edit —> 50to01

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.008256
Mobile Version of Website