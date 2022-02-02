close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Jill Kintner Rides with Her Favorite Critters in 'Bandit Hill' Fairy Tale Animation

Feb 2, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


With an Olympic bronze medal in BMX, five World Cup DH podiums, five Queen of Crankworx titles, and countless podiums in enduro, DH and 4X, Jill Kintner is best known as a competitive mountain biker. What you may not know is that art is a major part of Kintner's life and that she studied illustration and design at school in New York and San Francisco. Today, Kintner is releasing 'Bandit Hill', a project that showcases her riding while creatively telling a magical little story about the critters on her Red Bull helmet coming to life.

This isn't the first time Kintner has combined her passion for art with her career as an athlete. In addition to designing her custom Red Bull helmet, she's done various apparel collaborations, and worked on poster and web designs, vehicle wraps and much more. Kintner has also used her drawing skills to create the elaborate course maps that she's used throughout her career to visualize her race runs.


In Bandit Hill, the critters on Kintner's helmet come to life.



Kintner and her team spent the past three years building this project. While the idea for the project started well before Covid hit, it turned from “just another fun project” before the pandemic into a creative pursuit that helped keep mental health in a positive place.

In 2020, Jill launched the Mind Maintenance project, encouraging her fans to express their creativity and take a mental health break with her colouring book templates while they were stuck at home. Kintner says that Bandit Hill is woven into the characters of mind maintenance and is an extension of her journey, blending artwork into biking.

A trio of Kintner's favourite woodland critters that she incorporated into the Mind Maintenance templates star in Bandit Hill: Squirrel, Fox, and Snail.

bigquotesBeing from the Pacific Northwest you see these critters all the time in the forest. They’re kind of like my little friends and being outside with them is my happy place. These drawings all started as random thoughts and ideas in my sketchbook. That’s where the idea for Bandit Hill came from. I thought it would be so cool to bring my helmet to life and try to experience their world.



One of Jill's colouring templates from the Mind Maintenance project.

The video stars Kintner and a trio of her favourite woodland critters: Squirrel, Fox, and Snail.

It took nearly three years for the world of Bandit Hill to come to life. Kintner sculpted an acorn "snack" out of clay, developed multiple sets for various scenes and spent months perfecting the tiny details of every little design element.


It took nearly three years for Kintner, director and lead Filmer Scotty Carlson of Juicy Studios, animator Owen Rixen of the 2D Workshop, and writer/producer Lacy Kemp to develop the narrative, characters, and the world of Bandit Hill.

bigquotesSeeing everyone’s touch and the combination of everyone’s skills totally exceeded my expectation. We had daily briefs for months with the crew to see animatics, talk, redraw. What our whole team collectively brought to this project was incredible.Jill Kintner


Kintner says that Bandit Hill the film is just one piece of the puzzle. She has also created merchandise that is for sale on her website that showcases Squirrel, Fox, Snail, and other characters from the story. Kintner says that a children’s book is forthcoming, and her long-term goal is to create immersive events that kids and parents can attend on their bikes and ride through Bandit Hill themselves.







Bandit Hill Credits

Directed By: Scotty Carlson
Starring: Jill Kintner
Written By: Lacy Kemp
Original Artwork: Jill Kintner + Catherine Morley
Director Of Photography: Derek Frankowski
2d Animation: The 2d Workshop
Drone Photography: Sky Shillhammer
Production Assistants: Bryn Atkinson + Oliver Parish
Executive Producers: Rob Pursell + Chris Worden + Aaron Lutze
VFX: Jeremy Kenning + Scotty Carlson
Post Production Sound: Keith White
Audio Voice Over: Penny Ryder
Photography: Bryn Atkinson
Produced By: Juicy Studios
Red Bull

Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Jill Kintner #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
Updated: Specialized Plans to Add Consumer-Direct Sales February 1
70942 views
Opinion: Why 3/4 Shells Aren't As Silly as They Look
62946 views
Review: 2022 Specialized Status 140 - The Slope-Duro-Cross Weapon
62454 views
Updated: Anton Sintsov Signs with the Orbea Factory Team - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
51646 views
Slack Randoms: Unno's Folding Mega Mullet, Roadie Crashes & Crushed Frames
42828 views
All the Winners of the 2021 Pinkbike Advent Calendar
38750 views
9 2022 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
37423 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Do You Carry to Fix a Flat Tire?
36538 views

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 This is amazing. I smiled the whole time. PB really delivered this time as I check what's new before logging in to work. Thanks, Jill for creating these fun characters. Thanks to the rest of the team for giving us this fun entertainment. It's a change from normal content, and it's much appreciated. Great work!
  • 3 0
 That was rad!! Especially knowing that little fairy tree house myself Smile
  • 3 0
 Brilliant
  • 1 0
 Well done. Where can I buy that nut snack! May add some LSD, so we all can see the colorful forest wild live creatures.
  • 1 0
 That was great!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007781
Mobile Version of Website