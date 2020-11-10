Video: Jill Kintner Slashes Bellingham Trails in her Sound of Speed

Nov 10, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesKnown for her speed, style and creativity, Jill Kintner has become a staple name on the global MTB scene. Watch as she tears up her local trails of Bellingham, Washington, with filmmaker Clay Porter on the lens.Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Red Bull Jill Kintner


Must Read This Week
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
86966 views
Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'
79243 views
Review: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed Drivetrain - Low Price, High Performance
67531 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
40043 views
[Updated] Drew Bezanson Injured in Car Accident
31514 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?
30150 views
This $220 DNR Designs Tool Will Help You Align Your Handlebars
30112 views
Video: Guided Kettlebell Workout with Dialed Health
28031 views

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 ....aaaannnd it's gone.

Ninja edit: Here's a url that works
www.youtube.com/watch?v=YaZ5fPh7xc8
  • 1 0
 Aah! I can't watch it. It says 'an error occured' Noooooooooooo...
  • 1 0
 Linky no worky
  • 2 3
 first

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009470
Mobile Version of Website