Video: Jill Kintner Slashes Bellingham Trails in her Sound of Speed
Nov 10, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Known for her speed, style and creativity, Jill Kintner has become a staple name on the global MTB scene. Watch as she tears up her local trails of Bellingham, Washington, with filmmaker Clay Porter on the lens.
Red Bull Bike
Videos
Riding Videos
Red Bull
Jill Kintner
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
3
0
slovenian6474
(6 mins ago)
....aaaannnd it's gone.
Ninja edit: Here's a url that works
www.youtube.com/watch?v=YaZ5fPh7xc8
[Reply]
1
0
rosemarywheel
(5 mins ago)
Aah! I can't watch it. It says 'an error occured' Noooooooooooo...
[Reply]
1
0
jojotherider1977
(0 mins ago)
Linky no worky
[Reply]
2
3
bostonbiker202
(6 mins ago)
first
[Reply]
