Video: Jill Kintner's First Time Building A Wheel

Jan 15, 2021
by Stans NoTubes  

They say the best never stop learning and expanding their skillset. Jill Kintner may be a World Champion, Olympic Medalist, 5-time Queen of Crankworx, and a 25-time USA National Champion, but she'd never taken on the daunting challenge of building her own wheel . . . until now. Like nearly all of our pros, Jill has all of her wheels built in the Stan's HQ in New York. During the long, strange year that was 2020, though, Jill was looking for a new garage challenge, and asked about trying a build herself. When an athlete like Jill set out to accomplish a task, we had no doubt that she'd get it done, but would we ride that wheel? Would she? Watch the video to find out and check out the full interview for a behind the scenes take.

Video and illustrations by Jill Kintner



4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Built my first wheel a couple weeks ago via the Ali Clarkson video, youtu.be/p2jTrJYJGd8 , and it definitely won't be the last. Didn't even take that long to lace it, an evening watching a couple episodes of The Mandalorian and it was all laced up. Probably should drop the wheel off to have the tension and true checked at the shop soon, but the DIY truing in the frame has worked well so far.
  • 2 0
 I built my wheel with a makeshift stand to hold the wheel and then trued it on the bike. It took forever. Fun though. Good on Jill for learning.
  • 2 0
 Building a wheel crosses my mind every year or two. Then I remember how much time I spend just swearing at getting tubeless setup right sometimes.
  • 1 1
 JILL, WHAT?! Haha.. Never stop learning! Smile

