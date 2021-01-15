Video: Jill Kintner's First Time Building A Wheel

They say the best never stop learning and expanding their skillset. Jill Kintner may be a World Champion, Olympic Medalist, 5-time Queen of Crankworx, and a 25-time USA National Champion, but she'd never taken on the daunting challenge of building her own wheel . . . until now. Like nearly all of our pros, Jill has all of her wheels built in the Stan's HQ in New York. During the long, strange year that was 2020, though, Jill was looking for a new garage challenge, and asked about trying a build herself. When an athlete like Jill set out to accomplish a task, we had no doubt that she'd get it done, but would we ride that wheel? Would she? Watch the video to find out and check out the full interview
for a behind the scenes take. Video and illustrations by Jill Kintner
