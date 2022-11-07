Video: Riding a Dragons Back & Brown Serpents in 'Joe and Bo's Bedtime Story'

Nov 7, 2022
by Joe Barnes  


There's no doubting that as we morph from child to adult, the physical boundaries that dictate our lives get bigger, broader and opportunities open up. The world, so to speak, is our oyster.

A child's ability to explore of their own accord is a very different experience. Their world is more contained, but oddly enough, not necessarily smaller. Imagination allows us to enter the world's unseen spheres, and create excitement from the act of thought. It opens up the world to us.

Joe Barnes is well known for his stellar racing career, memorable media and wild imagination. With two children, Joe's use of his imagination is now being put to use in ways that cultivate the same emotions that Joe gets from bikes, into his son Bo's life. Stories are to be shared, moments to be viewed through multiple prisms.

Join us as Joe and Bo go on a journey around Lochabers hidden landscapes and enter very different worlds.

Photo - Pete Scullion

Photo - Pete Scullion

Photo- Pete Scullion

Photo - Pete Scullion


Posted In:
Videos Joe Barnes


7 Comments

  • 9 0
 The "concerned dad" look of fear on Jo's face when Bo launches himself and comes up just short of the bed frame.
Know it well...
  • 3 0
 Indeed sir, Bedtime shenanigans can be perilous! It's all fun and games until you underestimate the distance to the bed frame.
  • 3 0
 Joe and Bo steadily taking over as the best content on PB
  • 3 0
 I would like to see more of this
  • 3 0
 Bravo! great way to start the week!
  • 1 0
 Brilliant, that kids going to love the technical problems card when they're older, "Taming brown serpents" =)
  • 2 0
 Pure class!





