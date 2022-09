Joe, Ferg and Stephen head for a lap of Wales in Ferg's van to ride some classic biking spots they haven't ridden before.Dyfi, Bike Park Wales, Wentwood and Llangollen. All top, top quality riding spots each incredible in their own way. Now that the bigger locations have been ticked off, the plan for next time is to check out the lesser known gems.Operation Explore Wales has officially started for the lads from Scotland.