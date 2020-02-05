Video: Joe Barnes & Hazzard Racing Kick Off the Season with a Bike Launch Road Trip

Hazzard Racing, Joe Barnes' brainchild came in swinging at the start of last year. With a year under its belt and the line up remaining the same the team is set to come into this season in full swing. Gusset Components are new to the line up with their grips and saddle and a secret coil on the bike this year also. Aside from these, the line up remains the same and its full steam ahead for the season. The first film this year shows the lads' team camp as they head to Orange to build the bikes and ride some excellent trails at the same time.To keep up to date with the daily antics follow the team's InstagramSee you at the races.