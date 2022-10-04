Video: Joe Barnes & His Son Bo's Summer Mash Up

I filmed Bo over the summer as he got out and about on his bike. He started riding on a small 10" wheel Frog bike when he was 1, then we got him a bigger 12" wheel scoot bike and now, recently, he moved onto his Hope Academy pedal bike at about age 3 and a half.Keeping his old bikes has been great as he still loves riding his tiny scoot bike as much as any other and gets loads of fun out of each one.Start them young and share the love!