Video: Joe Barnes & Joe Connell Rail Fresh Local Turns

Mar 25, 2021
by Joe Barnes  

Joe and Joe riding the trails behind Spean Bridge. A few small sections of perfectly crafted turns by the local crew makes for an excellent day out sessioning the turns.

