Video: Joe Barnes & Team Explore the Isle of Man

Jul 24, 2022
by Joe Barnes  

The Isle of Man is a beautiful island located between England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales. As well as the home of the famous TT motorbike race, the island has some of the best MTB trails around. Joe Barnes and Fergus lamb headed over to race the annual Manx Enduro for their first time. The trip had everything a quality race weekend (or in this case a week) should have. Bring on next year for more of the same and maybe a few more days on the Isle to take in all the other trails the island has in its many plantations.

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Such a feel good edit Joe. Smashing life by the looks of things! Loving Bo’s vocabulary.
  • 2 0
 Loving Bo's riding!
  • 2 0
 Done this race twice and loved it!!!
  • 2 0
 Everything about this video is fantastic.





