Video: Joe Barnes Back on Orange Bikes

Jan 14, 2019
by Ross Bell  
Joe Barnes rides Orange

by Hazzard-Racing
Views: 945    Faves: 4    Comments: 0


PRESS RELEASE: Hazzard Emporium / Joe Barnes

The news is out. Joe Barnes has set sail from his Canyon Factory Racing days to set up Hazzard Emporium, his own racing and video programme with Orange bikes. Joe started his racing career on Orange and rode for the brand for 10 years through his time in Scottish youth DH, World Cup DH, and then into mass start Enduro racing before the EWS began. For many, this project brings it back to the perfect combo of UK talent. Joe took the Orange Five trail bike all over the world in the early days of enduro racing, but will we see him on something a little bigger this time?

List of sponsor for Hazzard Racing is incredible

Joe's new racing team is being set up with a couple of mates from home who will join him under the umbrella of Hazzard Racing. Lachlan Blair is a wild man on a bike and placed 21st in the Fort William DH Word Cup, amongst many other top results. Fergus Lamb is not afraid to send it deeper than anyone for all video trips and Scottish racing. Fergus is also a seasoned top 30 World Cup DH rider and together with Joe's EWS podium experience, the trio plan to get on many a top step and fill out a good few podiums over the year.

Videos will be back as a major part of Joe's year. Taking the packed racing calendar and allowing time between the races to travel and film is a key part of the new set up. Select big events like EWS, Mega and Scottish Enduros will get mixed into a year of new races and film trips.

bigquotesI want to combine my videos into the racing calendar more for 2019 as for me they compliment each other perfectly. Getting back racing with the boys from home and on my own structure will fit this plan perfectly.Joe Barnes


Hoofing the turn good and proper
Lachlan Blair straight up savage.

Slalom slop
Fergus Lamb regularly goes deeper than any one has gone before.

Scree bank sliding fab
Getting baws deep in a dirty rut out in the wilderness

Big wheel up
Big wheel up

The Hazzard Emporium brings together a beautiful mix of like minded sponsors. This includes brands that Joe has worked with in the past like Orange, Hope, Crankbrothers, Adidas and Muckynutz, plus there are some brand new companies coming to join the party.

Full lineup of Partners

Orange - Frames
Endura - Clothing, protection
Hope - Brakes, wheels, drive train, headsets,
Fabric - Saddles, bottles
One-up - EDC tool, chain device, seat post
ODI - Grips
Formula - Suspension
MuckyNutz - Mudguards
Adidas - Optics
Ion - Shoes
Crankbrothers - Pedals
Schwalbe - Tyres

A big Thank You to everyone involved. Expect plenty more news and content in the near future as the team takes shape and the story begins. Cheers to a big 2019 for all.

Keep up to date with Joe, Lachlan, and Ferg on their Instagram.


MENTIONS: @Hazzard-Racing / @endurasport / @rideformula / @hopetech / @OneUpComponents / @Fabric / @Odigrips / @IONbike / @schwalbe / @crankbrothers


9 Comments

  • + 5
 Brilliant news .... both solid
  • + 2
 Awesome partnership right there!
  • + 2
 And where is Liam? Frown
  • + 1
 What a pleasant piece of news! Best of luck to these fine young gentlemen!
  • + 2
 Sick riders, sick bikes.
  • + 1
 Well, that's quite a dream package. Good luck this season!
  • + 1
 Good luck
  • + 1
 looks hazardous.
  • - 2
 Too british

