Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Joe Barnes Charges Hard on Dusty Italian Singletrack
Sep 30, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Joe rides some Italian single track between the races and chills in the garage in Finale Ligure. Some of the best MTB trails in Italy are in the woods there and a good way to get plenty of bike time in running up laps in the van.
—
Hazzard Racing
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Joe Barnes
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
71729 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure
64523 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Spindrift - 180mm of Travel & Lots of Options
54956 views
What Does Tesla's Battery Day Mean for eMTBs?
50450 views
Video & Photo Epic: One Year Later - Brook Macdonald's Incredible Road to Recovery
38842 views
Video: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
37632 views
Throwback Thursday: 12 Enduro Bikes That Have Won In Finale
37040 views
Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look
36591 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
Barrywillox
(2 mins ago)
Yea boi!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007343
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment