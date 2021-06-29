Pinkbike.com
Video: Joe Barnes & Hazzard Racing's Chippy Tour of Scotland Begins
Jun 29, 2021
by
Joe Barnes
The loam of Inverness and the shale of Dunkeld = a match made in heaven for a trip on the road. Nicely wrapped around the Dunkeld Enduro where Joe took the win and Ferg getting 3rd place.
Enjoy the ride.
Regions in Article
Dunkeld
Posted In:
Videos
Joe Barnes
Vlogs
Score
Time
0 Comments
