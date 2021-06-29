Video: Joe Barnes & Hazzard Racing's Chippy Tour of Scotland Begins

Jun 29, 2021
by Joe Barnes  

The loam of Inverness and the shale of Dunkeld = a match made in heaven for a trip on the road. Nicely wrapped around the Dunkeld Enduro where Joe took the win and Ferg getting 3rd place.

Enjoy the ride.

Regions in Article
Dunkeld

Posted In:
Videos Joe Barnes Vlogs


Must Read This Week
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
80064 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
70453 views
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
65021 views
Video: Spectator Causes Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
63109 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
62310 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
45809 views
Bike Check: Keegan Wright's High Pivot Devinci Prototype
42595 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Makes History at the Second Stage of the Tour De France
40848 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007354
Mobile Version of Website