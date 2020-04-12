Video: Joe Barnes Goes VR to Beat the Lockdown

|I needed to get the blood pumping and the only safe way was to invent some fresh new tech. The Chinese were the first to come calling once they heard about it but I am keeping it under close wraps until the patents come through. Virtual reality! You heard it here first. Riding footy was collected in February while out timing in preparation for our postponed trip to the first two EWS rounds.—Joe Barnes
In case you missed part 3 of the series Joe teaches how to do the very underrated skill the "nose bonk"https://youtu.be/MZ3GPZK1frA
