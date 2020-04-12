Video: Joe Barnes Goes VR to Beat the Lockdown

Apr 11, 2020
by Joe Barnes  


bigquotesI needed to get the blood pumping and the only safe way was to invent some fresh new tech. The Chinese were the first to come calling once they heard about it but I am keeping it under close wraps until the patents come through. Virtual reality! You heard it here first. Riding footy was collected in February while out timing in preparation for our postponed trip to the first two EWS rounds.Joe Barnes

In case you missed part 3 of the series Joe teaches how to do the very underrated skill the "nose bonk"
https://youtu.be/MZ3GPZK1frA

5 Comments

  • 7 0
 Thank you Mr. Barnes, This is gold in the pan! I hope you do some more VR videos. Maybe learn some hip hop dance moves and feed some hippos, or sharks, or eagles, or anything haha.
  • 1 0
 Funny vid aside, the way this guy flicks the bike underneath him is something hypnotic.
  • 1 0
 Formula coil shock maybe?
  • 2 1
 Uk weather is so shitty, thankful for not living there
  • 1 0
 Made me laugh! Thanks.

