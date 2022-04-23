Video: Joe Barnes' Guide to Make Your Own Heated Grips

How to build a cold weather bar set up like in this video. No more cold hands....EVER.
It's an easy trick that costs around £45 for the electronics. Ideally, you'll put your heated grips on a spare set of bars so you can keep them built up and swap them out for multiple winters.
A total game changer for racing in the alps when the weather turns or just keeping the fingers alive for a cold lap round the local.
This setup is cheap and works well other than the lack of thermal control, but a small PWM controller adds adjustment. Bought the AME grips for the built in thermal control instead, plus the heating element has some plastic insulation between it, and the bars... improving the efficiency a lot, as the aluminum bars wick out a lot of heat in -20c.
You can also get some small circular heating foil elements of the same design, and put them on your levers. Luxurious, and helps the coldest finger.
After a few winters with that setup I tried some heated armored moto gloves made by Five. Even better, as my fingers stay warm while hiking the bike and faffing around on summits in frigid conditions. Plus they work across different bikes.
Maybe I'm weaksauce for "needing" this stuff, but tech is fun and it's improved my winter riding enjoyment greatly in the chilly Rockies.
