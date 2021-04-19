Video: Joe Barnes, Kriss Kyle, the Athertons & More Go Retro to Celebrate Endura Baggies

Press Release: Endura

A year on and we are all still in need of some light relief, and Endura's latest episode of mock-u-mercial mini-film again celebrates the noble Baggy Short featuring a rack of recognizable faces, just from a slightly alternative universe... Early pioneers of baggy shorts back in the 90’s, Endura earned a reputation forged on no-nonsense durable kit for committed riders and pro’s alike. The BoB Crew (as no-one else calls them) of Rachel Atherton, Joe Barnes, Aneela and Andy from GoWhere Scotland and Harald Philipp are joined by none other than Kriss Kyle and Gee Atherton this time around for more shorts and more bagginess than ever before.From our early collaboration with the hardcore bike courier scene in the 90’s that spawned the iconic Hummvee, the baggy short has been adopted by all tribes of riders from downhill to gravel, commute to adventure. A work horse piece of kit that can be loaded with cargo and relied on to protect and serve you in and out the saddle. Endura was Built on Baggies… let us entertain you with our madcap world of Baggy Short capers.