Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Joe Barnes' New Bike Passes the Sloppy Rut Test

Oct 8, 2019
by Joe Barnes  

Joe builds up his Orange Five in the Hazzard Racing dreamy build spec. This thing hooks UK hand built trails like no other!

New Five


Posted In:
Videos Orange Bikes Joe Barnes


Must Read This Week
Ski-cross Racer Mikayla Martin Dies in Squamish Mountain Biking Accident
87656 views
First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck
84901 views
Video: Bear Chases Mountain Bikers for 1km on Mount Seymour
78175 views
9 Mountain Bike Grips Ridden & Rated
66129 views
Nukeproof Reveals EWS-Winning Carbon Mega 290
48835 views
Arbr Unveils Production Ready RB2 29er
44541 views
Dorel Industries Suspends Dividend, Stock Value Plummets to Record Low, Tariffs Blamed
42280 views
Check Out: Clipless Shoes, New Hubs, Pumps & Flat Fixing Solutions - October 2019
41210 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Cue the preemptive cue comment...

And yes, I always appreciate an opportunity to use the traditional and wonderfully descriptive phrase "sounds like a skeleton beating off in a biscuit tin"
  • 2 0
 Cue the "Orange is too ugly, loud, expensive, etc."
Cue the "Then don't buy one."

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012769
Mobile Version of Website