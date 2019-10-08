Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers
-
Check Available Jobs
Video: Joe Barnes' New Bike Passes the Sloppy Rut Test
Oct 8, 2019
by
Joe Barnes
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Joe builds up his Orange Five in the Hazzard Racing dreamy build spec. This thing hooks UK hand built trails like no other!
Posted In:
Videos
Orange Bikes
Joe Barnes
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Ski-cross Racer Mikayla Martin Dies in Squamish Mountain Biking Accident
87656 views
First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck
84901 views
Video: Bear Chases Mountain Bikers for 1km on Mount Seymour
78175 views
9 Mountain Bike Grips Ridden & Rated
66129 views
Nukeproof Reveals EWS-Winning Carbon Mega 290
48835 views
Arbr Unveils Production Ready RB2 29er
44541 views
Dorel Industries Suspends Dividend, Stock Value Plummets to Record Low, Tariffs Blamed
42280 views
Check Out: Clipless Shoes, New Hubs, Pumps & Flat Fixing Solutions - October 2019
41210 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
jackalope
(18 mins ago)
Cue the preemptive cue comment...
And yes, I always appreciate an opportunity to use the traditional and wonderfully descriptive phrase "sounds like a skeleton beating off in a biscuit tin"
[Reply]
2
0
number44
(26 mins ago)
Cue the "Orange is too ugly, loud, expensive, etc."
Cue the "Then don't buy one."
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012769
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
And yes, I always appreciate an opportunity to use the traditional and wonderfully descriptive phrase "sounds like a skeleton beating off in a biscuit tin"
Cue the "Then don't buy one."
Post a Comment