Video: Joe Barnes Practises Cutties & Resprays his Hardtail During Lockdown

While in British Lockdown Joe has been ticking off the home jobs and has been clearing the runway for the Hazzard Racing Camper (The Landslip III) for when it can hit the roads once again. Keeping the riding local and off the gnar can also be proper good fun and can also give everyone a handy touch up on the basic skills. Car park cutties are a great way to slow speed drift and get used to feeling the tyres slide. They also go well with epic 80's music.Shed time and a respray of Joe's Orange Crush Hardtail and a celebratory lap of the gardens trials features.Keep an eye out for more episodes dropping as the summer kicks off.