Video: Joe Barnes Practises Cutties & Resprays his Hardtail During Lockdown

Apr 19, 2020
by Joe Barnes  

While in British Lockdown Joe has been ticking off the home jobs and has been clearing the runway for the Hazzard Racing Camper (The Landslip III) for when it can hit the roads once again. Keeping the riding local and off the gnar can also be proper good fun and can also give everyone a handy touch up on the basic skills. Car park cutties are a great way to slow speed drift and get used to feeling the tyres slide. They also go well with epic 80's music.


Shed time and a respray of Joe's Orange Crush Hardtail and a celebratory lap of the gardens trials features.

Keep an eye out for more episodes dropping as the summer kicks off.

Posted In:
Videos Joe Barnes


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Vallnord World Cups Cancelled]
103929 views
Review: YT's All-New Izzo Trail Bike
101044 views
Hacks, Bodges & DIY Projects From the World Cup Pits
60963 views
Tech Briefing: Bikes, Colourful Components, New Shoes & More - April 2020
56331 views
Can You Guess These 10 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Pond Beaver 2020
55987 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Yeti to Produce 20,000 PPE Shields]
55462 views
First Ride: Guerrilla Gravity's 160mm Gnarvana Enduro Bike - Pond Beaver 2020
53460 views
Review: Kona's Fresh Hei Hei Can Make Cross-Country Fun - Pond Beaver 2020
49433 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I just resprayed a retro P7, no one on here could give a shit , still lockdown eh. Hope as a community we are all doing ok. Thank you to Joe and Cam McCaul and Taj and the PB podcast team and everyone else putting out fun stuff to keep us entertained while we are all itching to get back on the trails.
  • 1 0
 What is that is that spray of Joe's back wheels looks like mud, but not quite the same, can it be dust, you do not get dust in Fort William very often?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007235
Mobile Version of Website