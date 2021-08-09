Pinkbike.com
Video: Joe Barnes Rides Loamy Turns on the New Orange Alpine Evo
Aug 9, 2021
by
Joe Barnes
Joe Barnes rides some damp loamy turns on his new Orange Bikes Alpine Evo.
15 Comments
Score
Time
4
1
mo-T
(45 mins ago)
klerric
(41 mins ago)
Mint....corner slapping goodness
[Reply]
4
3
Here
(1 hours ago)
Trowel1
(48 mins ago)
Is it new old stock...
[Reply]
4
0
streetkvnt-kvlt
(50 mins ago)
Bit early for Dad jokes.
[Reply]
1
0
Here
(50 mins ago)
@streetkvnt-kvlt
: my bad
[Reply]
1
0
BenPea
(20 mins ago)
@streetkvnt-kvlt
: Even in NZ.
[Reply]
1
0
justwan-naride
(12 mins ago)
Great riding, even greater choice of silly music!
[Reply]
2
0
klerric
(41 mins ago)
Mint....corner slapping goodness
[Reply]
1
0
lauwe-pokoe
(18 mins ago)
I turned on the sound just to see if I could hear orange’s patented skeletons having sex inside an oil drum sound..
[Reply]
1
0
buttmonkey5000
(1 hours ago)
Music Sounds like a 70s biscuit ad
[Reply]
1
0
streetkvnt-kvlt
(51 mins ago)
1980's movie theme song.
[Reply]
1
0
ddmonkey
(35 mins ago)
I wish I could change direction half as fast as that!
[Reply]
1
0
low-n-slow
(12 mins ago)
Should have called it the 'Schralpine Evo'
[Reply]
1
2
Trowel1
(48 mins ago)
Is it new old stock...
[Reply]
2
4
GZMS
(28 mins ago)
Orange bikes are ugly
[Reply]
3
0
vinay
(11 mins ago)
I personally love the way they look.
[Reply]
