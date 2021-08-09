Video: Joe Barnes Rides Loamy Turns on the New Orange Alpine Evo

Aug 9, 2021
by Joe Barnes  


Joe Barnes rides some damp loamy turns on his new Orange Bikes Alpine Evo.

Posted In:
Videos Joe Barnes


15 Comments

  • 4 1
 I really love Joe's (& Crew) videos ... they get my psyched to ride every time. Even if it's sloppy out there, one dose of "8 wild terns" does the trick.
  • 4 3
 them oranges must be sprayed with heavy chemicals. they look the same after all these years.
  • 4 0
 Bit early for Dad jokes.
  • 1 0
 @streetkvnt-kvlt: my bad
  • 1 0
 @streetkvnt-kvlt: Even in NZ.
  • 1 0
 Great riding, even greater choice of silly music!
  • 2 0
 Mint....corner slapping goodness
  • 1 0
 I turned on the sound just to see if I could hear orange’s patented skeletons having sex inside an oil drum sound..
  • 1 0
 Music Sounds like a 70s biscuit ad
  • 1 0
 1980's movie theme song.
  • 1 0
 I wish I could change direction half as fast as that!
  • 1 0
 Should have called it the 'Schralpine Evo'
  • 1 2
 Is it new old stock...
  • 2 4
 Orange bikes are ugly
  • 3 0
 I personally love the way they look.

