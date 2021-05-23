Video: Joe Barnes Thrashes His Hardtail in the 6th Dimension

May 23, 2021
by Joe Barnes  

Animation and action in Joe's latest video. A short and sweet hardtail ride on a wet day in Fort William.

5 Comments

  • 2 1
 « on a wet day in Fort William »
Is it necessary to specify wet when in Fort William? Seems like there is no other option there:
«Rainfall in Fort William is high, totalling 1504 mm in a typical year. Precipitation tends to fall more in the winter, falling over about 181 days per year. Fort William has low sunshine totals, with 1181 hours of sunshine recorded in a typical year.»
Source: fr.climate-data.org/europe/royaume-uni/ecosse/fort-william-6573
  • 1 0
 Joe Barnes and the Hazzard entourage can do no wrong in my book. Great riding that I can identify with (getting shit high in the woods and grinning like a loon), keeping it fun fun, fun, music that always weirdly fits and has me searching youtube to listen again, and quite frankly Joe is a genius in a slightly madcap bonkers way and is usually the tonic I need to get my arse out to ride. Many of the Hazzard films are re-watched to stoke my stoke to ride.
Keep it coming Joe lad.
  • 4 0
 The boy is aff his heed, some intro that
  • 1 0
 Hey, i like this kind of video Smile it reminds me of old mountain biking
  • 3 4
 For best results, skip to 1 min 12 before viewing.

Post a Comment



