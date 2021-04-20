Video: Joe Barnes Tours His Local Riding Spots with Fergus Lamb

Apr 20, 2021
by Joe Barnes  

Joe has put together another classic for his 2021 kit video drop. From the jersey designs, bike build and through to the race program, Joe takes care of business and does it his way. Expect to see Joe at the UK enduro races, select EWS and the Trans Atlantis this year while taking a bit more time to ride at home with his son and work on his video ideas.

Although Hazzard Racing has shrunk this year with Lachy moving on to the newly formed Orange Factory Racing, to free up Joe a little and put the all-out race program into Oranges hands Joe is still keeping Fergy on the books. You won't miss Ferg this year in his flower power jersey and loose unit style. He might just appear in a few videos as things go along also.

Thanks to the sponsors: Endura, Orange, OneUp, Gusset, Shimano, Hope, Schwalbe, Smith, Muc-Off and Crankbrothers

Llama kit
Llama Jersey

Liger
Liger Jersey

Fresh Kit Drop

For more of Joe's videos, click here.

 ava caramac, thatl sort ya!
 Llama jersey turns into Liger jersey during a muddy ride? On behalf of all pinkbikers everywhere, take our money!
 These guys. Loved it.

