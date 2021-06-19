Video: Joe Breeden Chases Sick Mick Down the Crankworx Innsbruck DH Course

Jun 19, 2021
by UR Team  

Joe Breeden follows Mick Hannah down the 2021 Crankworx Innsbruck DH track and gives us all the details before crashing down midway. Thankfully Mick hears him so they regroup and keep going at it!



Videos Crankworx Riding Videos Joe Breeden Mick Hannah Crankworx Innsbruck 2021


1 Comment

  • 3 0
 good commentary! cool to see the different line choices too

