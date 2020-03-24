Video: Joe Breeden's Crankworx Rotorua DH Race Run

While the world is on hold due to COVID-19, we are digging through the beginning of the season's content and we would like to share with you the full race run helmet cam of our new rider Joe Breeden at Crankworx Rotorua. Joe had a little crash but managed to find his focus back to put down a fast time and finished 4th, 2 seconds off Mick Hannah who won the race. A great performance for Joe on his first event under the Polygon UR colours.Enjoy a little bit of racing action and stay home!