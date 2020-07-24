Video: Joe Breeden Goes Flat Out in 'Traction Control Off'

Jul 24, 2020
by UR Team  

Watch pro racer on the rise Joe Breeden ride like there is no tomorrow! Take a deep breath as he turns traction control off and go as hard as the law of physics let him!

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Polygon Joe Breeden


6 Comments

  • 2 0
 I see Joe and Charlie Hatton winning some world cups...Cool edit! Smile
  • 2 0
 Wildman!
  • 1 0
 Great video, thanks man, british riding to the core
  • 1 0
 Yet to see a Caldwell edit that's not been on point. Skills.
  • 1 0
 Ramblers beware.....
  • 1 0
 Rowdy. Fkn hell...

