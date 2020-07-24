Pinkbike.com
Video: Joe Breeden Goes Flat Out in 'Traction Control Off'
Jul 24, 2020
by
UR Team
Watch pro racer on the rise Joe Breeden ride like there is no tomorrow! Take a deep breath as he turns traction control off and go as hard as the law of physics let him!
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
2
0
vbsorin
(35 mins ago)
I see Joe and Charlie Hatton winning some world cups...Cool edit!
[Reply]
2
0
downtimepodcast
(1 hours ago)
Wildman!
[Reply]
1
0
oliverdufresne
(1 mins ago)
Great video, thanks man, british riding to the core
[Reply]
1
0
hhaaiirryy
(1 mins ago)
Yet to see a Caldwell edit that's not been on point. Skills.
[Reply]
1
0
klerric
(2 hours ago)
Ramblers beware.....
[Reply]
1
0
dooganmcdoogan
(5 mins ago)
Rowdy. Fkn hell...
[Reply]
6 Comments
Post a Comment