Video: Joe Breeden Goes Freeride Training with Sam Reynolds

May 6, 2021
by UR Team  

After Sam Reynolds suffered a bit trying to train like a pro-DH racer, it was time for Joe Breeden to work on his freeride skills. Downhill racers are used to squash jumps and not go as high as the freeriders and Joe definitely needed a good coach like Sam to throw a bit more style to his riding.


Sam planned their days filled with dirt jumps riding and Joe was keen to try a 360 so they worked on that quite a bit. Then it was time to send some big ramps and learn to jump high at Dyfi Bike Park.


bigquotesAfter the last episode where Joe showed me what being a pro downhiller is all about, this time it’s my turn! Freeriding is all about having a good time with your friends and progressing, so we head off in search of some airtime and to see if we can get Joe to learn some new tricks! Sam Reynolds


bigquotesBeing a focused DH racer, I don’t get much spare time in-between all the training, testing & racing to practice tricks, dirt jumps or big metal ramps. So it was great to have Sam show me his ways and have the opportunity to learn from the best. Watching Sam do his thing really was eye-opening. Joe Breeden



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Joe Breeden Sam Reynolds


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Freeride training?

"DROP AND GIVE ME 10 BLUNT HITS RIGHT NOW!"
  • 1 0
 When you think you and your mate have got the jumps to yourself for a quiet skills session and then Kaos and Kade turn up
  • 1 0
 Where’s the helfare gear Sam?

