Video: Joe Breeden Keeps It Pinned On Frozen Trails in Revolution Bike Park

Mar 7, 2021
by UR Team  

This winter, Joe Breeden is staying home in Wales and no matter what the conditions are, he keeps his new NS Bikes FUZZ pinned on the frozen and icy trails of the Revolution Bike Park.

I’ll never complain of a heavy frost as it is basically the only time we get to see dry trails during winter in the UK. It’s a satisfying experience, the sounds of the ice cracking underneath and insane rolling speeds, though the grip levels take some working out... There’s nothing to dig into so you tend to find yourself skating along a slippery surface, and you’ve got to be super alert for the all mysterious patches of ice that are waiting to take you down fast and hard.Joe Breedenbigquotes






Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Joe Breeden


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - The Electrified Freeride Machine
65022 views
Adidas Releases a Clipless Version of the Classic Samba Sneaker for Cycling Hypebeasts
64437 views
The Hammerhead 360 is a Vibration Damping Stem
59787 views
7 Interesting Used Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - Hidden Treasures
51744 views
Round Up: 6 Ways Mountain Bikers Use Tape to Keep Their Bikes (and Bodies) Fast
50433 views
Staff Rides: The N+1 Bikes of Pinkbike Editors
47267 views
CyclingTips Digest: Specialized's Suspension Seatpost Patent, UCI 'Super Tuck' Ban, Guide to Choosing a Road Bike & More
45927 views
4 Ultra Small Scale Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff in 2021
40162 views

16 Comments

  • 8 0
 But...but.... it's closed.
  • 4 11
flag samfr1000 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Apparently open to professional athletes or some nonsense.
  • 5 0
 I like to think if I lived within half hour of that place I’d be that fast to but then I remember I’m talentless Smile
  • 2 0
 Join the club
  • 4 0
 Yeah Joe, loving the new bike.
  • 3 0
 Did someone hit the fast forward button?
  • 3 0
 bike parks not closed for the professionals, I quess its their job
  • 2 0
 Who said I was foreign...? ???? in answer to your question, I think from Easter onwards. Booked on at the end of the April.
  • 2 0
 clean looking bike and. sick riding
  • 2 0
 this dude looks way too chill on that thing.
  • 2 0
 (Sorry, there was an emoji there, I wasn’t being abrupt!)
  • 1 0
 Still got one in the bank for Revs - can't wait. Hoping the weather will be better than our December visit...
  • 1 0
 Booked on next month, can’t wait!
  • 1 0
 When does Wales open to foreigners?
  • 2 0
 @cains08: never probably
  • 1 0
 thats a quiet hub....like it

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008167
Mobile Version of Website