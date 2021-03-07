Video: Joe Breeden Keeps It Pinned On Frozen Trails in Revolution Bike Park

I’ll never complain of a heavy frost as it is basically the only time we get to see dry trails during winter in the UK. It’s a satisfying experience, the sounds of the ice cracking underneath and insane rolling speeds, though the grip levels take some working out... There’s nothing to dig into so you tend to find yourself skating along a slippery surface, and you’ve got to be super alert for the all mysterious patches of ice that are waiting to take you down fast and hard. — Joe Breeden