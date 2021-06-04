Pinkbike.com
Video: Joe Breeden's Fastest Lap from the NotARace IXS Test Cup Session
Jun 4, 2021
by
UR Team
Get onboard the fastest lap of the NotARace IXS Test Cup Session Schladming with Joe Breeden!
5 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
jibbandpedal
(53 mins ago)
Looks like you may need to dodge punters in the bottom switch backs, makes things more exciting for the racers i guess!
[Reply]
2
0
ski-bike-climb
(36 mins ago)
Did anyone else [mis]read the title and think that the president had picked up a new hobby?
[Reply]
1
0
Muckal
(17 mins ago)
This Joe's not so sleepy though.
[Reply]
2
0
carlos
(1 hours ago)
Wow! That's a nice pace and a nice track, great terrain change
[Reply]
2
0
gtill9000
(43 mins ago)
I bet he wishes
#itwasarace
[Reply]
