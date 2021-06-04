Video: Joe Breeden's Fastest Lap from the NotARace IXS Test Cup Session

Jun 4, 2021
by UR Team  

Get onboard the fastest lap of the NotARace IXS Test Cup Session Schladming with Joe Breeden!



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Joe Breeden IXS Cup Test Session


5 Comments

  • 6 0
 Looks like you may need to dodge punters in the bottom switch backs, makes things more exciting for the racers i guess!
  • 2 0
 Did anyone else [mis]read the title and think that the president had picked up a new hobby?
  • 1 0
 This Joe's not so sleepy though.
  • 2 0
 Wow! That's a nice pace and a nice track, great terrain change
  • 2 0
 I bet he wishes #itwasarace

