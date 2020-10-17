Pinkbike.com
Video: Joe Breeden's Qualifying Run from the Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
Oct 17, 2020
by
UR Team
Come onboard Joe Breeden's quali to find out what has changed on the course! Which track do you prefer?
Racing and Events
Videos
Joe Breeden
DH Racing
Maribor World Cup Dh 2020
World Cup DH
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
184871 views
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
116852 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
77989 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
65124 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
64916 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Turns an Abandoned Mine into the Ultimate Line - Raw 100 V6
56190 views
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Mega
55802 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
53066 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
preach
(1 hours ago)
So dope when you're rolling so fast and hit a huge gap... And just sail it out no probs. Nice run Joe
[Reply]
1
0
dantett
(1 hours ago)
Whats the trigger on the left for? Something to do with the thing on top of the left stanction?
[Reply]
1
0
OlaGeladosDH
(52 mins ago)
seems like some data acquisition thing , not sure why he would use it in qualy tho..
[Reply]
1
0
MrGWN
(9 mins ago)
@OlaGeladosDH
: The teams have these timers throughout the track to choose the best line in a certain section. Racers have transmitters on them and they analyse the data in real time.
First 15 racers in WC are "protected" and dont have to qualify, but they run down anyways, they just experiment with different lines a bit more. This data helps the line-picking a lot.
[Reply]
1
2
TheBearDen
(1 hours ago)
*Rumour mill trigger*
UR Polygon posts only a video of Breedens run but not the Hannah's? Will there be some changes for 2021!?
[Reply]
