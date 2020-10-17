Video: Joe Breeden's Qualifying Run from the Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2

Oct 17, 2020
by UR Team  

Come onboard Joe Breeden's quali to find out what has changed on the course! Which track do you prefer?

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 So dope when you're rolling so fast and hit a huge gap... And just sail it out no probs. Nice run Joe
  • 1 0
 Whats the trigger on the left for? Something to do with the thing on top of the left stanction?
  • 1 0
 seems like some data acquisition thing , not sure why he would use it in qualy tho..
  • 1 0
 @OlaGeladosDH: The teams have these timers throughout the track to choose the best line in a certain section. Racers have transmitters on them and they analyse the data in real time.

First 15 racers in WC are "protected" and dont have to qualify, but they run down anyways, they just experiment with different lines a bit more. This data helps the line-picking a lot.
  • 1 2
 *Rumour mill trigger*
UR Polygon posts only a video of Breedens run but not the Hannah's? Will there be some changes for 2021!?

