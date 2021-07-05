Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Joe Breeden's Top 10 Les Gets Race Run POV
Jul 5, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Joe Breeden had a wicked one in Les Gets where he scored the 2 fastest split times before crashing. He still finishes with a top 10! Check out his fast and wild race run.
—
UR Team
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Joe Breeden
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
109624 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
102267 views
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
76530 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
65464 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
60727 views
Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
57576 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
53823 views
Marine Cabirou Pulls Out of Les Gets World Cup Following Road Gap Crash
52860 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
pinkknip
(28 mins ago)
Nice to see with this camera angle how hard the fork, front tyre and wheel are working. And how many corrections are made by Joe during the race.
[Reply]
2
0
thewho07
(36 mins ago)
Impressive ride - probably would have taken the win!
[Reply]
1
0
john260164
(16 mins ago)
Superb! Gives a great perspective on how hard DH is and....a good quality camera in use, yay! Good work Joe
[Reply]
2
0
ThinkTank45
(57 mins ago)
sick!
[Reply]
1
0
fabiencousinie
(37 mins ago)
Joe is so fast it's just a matter of time until he get on the box !
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008022
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
Post a Comment