Video: Joe Breeden's Top 10 Les Gets Race Run POV

Jul 5, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesJoe Breeden had a wicked one in Les Gets where he scored the 2 fastest split times before crashing. He still finishes with a top 10! Check out his fast and wild race run.UR Team


Joe Breeden DH Racing World Cup DH


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Nice to see with this camera angle how hard the fork, front tyre and wheel are working. And how many corrections are made by Joe during the race.
  • 2 0
 Impressive ride - probably would have taken the win!
  • 1 0
 Superb! Gives a great perspective on how hard DH is and....a good quality camera in use, yay! Good work Joe
  • 2 0
 sick!
  • 1 0
 Joe is so fast it's just a matter of time until he get on the box !

