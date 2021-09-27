Video: Joe Breeden’s Winning Run from the Psychosis DH - Crankworx BC 2021

Sep 27, 2021
by UR Team  


Coming off the back of a bronze at the Crankworx downhill in Sun Peaks Joe was starting to find his flow and then add in a steep track like Psychosis which he feels at home on and you have a recipe for gold. Joe put down a winning time of 11:37.539 with over 7 seconds separating him from the rest of the field. The worst bit of it? The shoey at the end! The track has been known as one of the hardest in the world so huge congrats to Joe for now being part of the legends that won this race.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Joe Breeden Crankworx Bc


11 Comments

  • 7 0
 1 minute in and my hands would no longer work. This is madness.
  • 3 0
 11 minutes 37 seconds of pinning it. WOW. Absolute banger run. Congrats Joe!! p.s. Major GoPro effect going on here...that Deaddog start is steep AF and loose.
  • 3 0
 Omg. That was incredible to watch. It's pretty much blind racing, at the red line and warp speed.
  • 2 0
 It just keeps going.
  • 1 0
 what's the vert on this? Insane
  • 2 0
 around 1200m and 10km
  • 1 0
 1200m of vert and 7.3km, metric because poutineland Smile

cyclingmagazine.ca/mtb/mt-7-psychosis-returns-at-crankworx-summer-series
  • 1 0
 My favorite track that I will never ride. Looks amazing and scary.
  • 1 0
 think he might've broken the sound barrier after that road gap
  • 1 0
 That was as Loooooong Win, congrats Joe "Breather"
  • 1 0
 Good bit of UH in there innit?

