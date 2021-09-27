Video: Joe Breeden’s Winning Run from the Psychosis DH - Crankworx BC 2021

Coming off the back of a bronze at the Crankworx downhill in Sun Peaks Joe was starting to find his flow and then add in a steep track like Psychosis which he feels at home on and you have a recipe for gold. Joe put down a winning time of 11:37.539 with over 7 seconds separating him from the rest of the field. The worst bit of it? The shoey at the end! The track has been known as one of the hardest in the world so huge congrats to Joe for now being part of the legends that won this race.