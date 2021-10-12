TV
Video: Joe Connell & Lachlan Blair Let Loose in Pila
Oct 12, 2021
by
joe connell
En route to the Canazei EWS, the boys stopped off at Pila to get stuck into some of the loosest dust around! Shots by Kike Abelliera
Lachlan floating the hip in Canazie
Tom was filming the other lads in Pila but was back on the bike in Canazei!
The team hanging out after practice
Posted In:
Videos
Orange Bikes
Joe Connell
Lachlan Blair
