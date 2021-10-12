Video: Joe Connell & Lachlan Blair Let Loose in Pila

Oct 12, 2021
by joe connell  

En route to the Canazei EWS, the boys stopped off at Pila to get stuck into some of the loosest dust around! Shots by Kike Abelliera

by Kike Abelleira
Lachlan floating the hip in Canazie

by Kike Abelleira
Tom was filming the other lads in Pila but was back on the bike in Canazei!

by Kike Abelleira
The team hanging out after practice


Posted In:
Videos Orange Bikes Joe Connell Lachlan Blair


Must Read This Week
Review: RockShox' New Flight Attendant Suspension System
101361 views
Tinker Juarez Announces Split with Cannondale in Now Deleted Social Media Post
77295 views
Video: Flight Attendant - RockShox's Self-Adjusting Computer-Controlled Suspension
60027 views
Spotted: New Grim Donut Prototype?
58979 views
First Look: 2022 Santa Cruz Chameleon & Five Unique Builds
52111 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - A Classic Reimagined
51345 views
Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
49995 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
48100 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008660
Mobile Version of Website