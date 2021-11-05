Video: Joe Connell Shows Off his Skills on Local Trails

Nov 5, 2021
by Orange Bikes  

The latest episode of Orange Bikes' 'Let's Go Ride With...' series joins up with Orange Factory Racing's Joe Conell for a chilled lap of the EWS up-and-comer's local trails.

Filmed back in the spring, the video mixes up loose riding and chilled vibes as Joe shows us the Scottish trails that taught him how to go fast on two wheels. It's been a great year for Joe with a 3rd at Trans Madeira, a 31st at the EWS Innerleithen and 1st at the British Enduro at Kielder, roll on 2022!

For this episode, Joe is riding his large Orange Stage 6 with a custom Factory Racing build.

He'll chop and change tyres but loves the grip of the Michelin DH34 which he sets up with Cushcore and on eThirteen wheels. Formula take care of Joe's suspension and brakes, SDG are on saddle and dropper post duties and Burgtec look after the contact points. You'll notice Joe has flats on for these photos and he'll often jump from one to the other, but favours clips for racing.

There are Granite Design tools hidden away in Joe's bar-ends plugs, which include chain and tubeless repair tools. The bike is built up and maintained with Juice Lubes.

This episode was produced by Will Evans with photography by Andy Lloyd.

Joe Connell s Orange Bikes Stage 6 with custom team build.

You can rewatch the first two episodes of the Let's Go Ride With series right here:



And the team's launch video here:



Posted In:
Videos Orange Bikes Joe Connell


Must Read This Week
Bold Updates the Linkin Integrated Shock Trail Bike
59247 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Transition Spur
58368 views
First Look: Contra Bikes' Prototype 2.0 is a Steel, High Virtual Pivot Enduro Bike
44179 views
Shimano Launches Ultread Soles & 2022 Footwear Range
42978 views
First Look: The 2022 Giant Trance X Keeps the Fun Alive with 27.5" Wheels
42641 views
21 Cool New Bike Tools For 2022
34855 views
Campmajo Releases the Enduo 22 Tandem With Up To 195mm Travel
32623 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Care About the Carbon Footprint of Your Bike?
31869 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Any reason he didn’t showcase the skills he’s best known for? Cutting the tape?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008985
Mobile Version of Website