Video: Joe Connell Shows Off his Skills on Local Trails

The latest episode of Orange Bikes' 'Let's Go Ride With...' series joins up with Orange Factory Racing's Joe Conell for a chilled lap of the EWS up-and-comer's local trails.Filmed back in the spring, the video mixes up loose riding and chilled vibes as Joe shows us the Scottish trails that taught him how to go fast on two wheels. It's been a great year for Joe with a 3rd at Trans Madeira, a 31st at the EWS Innerleithen and 1st at the British Enduro at Kielder, roll on 2022!For this episode, Joe is riding his large Orange Stage 6 with a custom Factory Racing build.He'll chop and change tyres but loves the grip of the Michelin DH34 which he sets up with Cushcore and on eThirteen wheels. Formula take care of Joe's suspension and brakes, SDG are on saddle and dropper post duties and Burgtec look after the contact points. You'll notice Joe has flats on for these photos and he'll often jump from one to the other, but favours clips for racing.There are Granite Design tools hidden away in Joe's bar-ends plugs, which include chain and tubeless repair tools. The bike is built up and maintained with Juice Lubes.This episode was produced by Will Evans with photography by Andy Lloyd.