Video: Joe Smith's Road to Red Bull Hardline 2022 After Disaster in 2021

Where Red Bull Hardline is all about big tricks, big names and big noise, it's easy to overlook riders like Joe Smith. Understated, economical with his words and rarely in the spotlight he's a real dark horse of an athlete.But overlook Joe and you're missing out on a true piece of Hardline history and one of a few riders that's carved out a reputation as a real specialist at mountain biking's toughest event.Joe's Hardline results tell a story. He's raced every event bar one and has attended more Hardlines than any other rider. He placed 4th in 2014, 2nd in 2015 (alongside knocking himself out on the morning of race day), 4th in 2018, 3rd in 2019. After a cancelled year due to Covid, 2021 looked like it could be the year... until disaster struck.Joe dropped in and was in first place at the first split. Things were looking good. That was until he clipped a pedal and ended up out of the running, injured and with a long rehab ahead. "It wasn't even a mistake, just bad luck" Joe said.Fast forward to '22 and Joe is in a great place. He has a new family, he's training hard, he's coaching young riders to follow in his footsteps and he's loving riding more than ever. Most of all, he's fighting fit and focused hard on this year's Hardline. He's determined to keep climbing that result sheet and to make up for that ill-fated race run.For the first episode of Joe's Road to Hardline series, we join Joe and his family at home in Mid-Wales, UK for a look at his history in the sport, how he's getting prepared for the event and what makes him tick.Created by Vitus Bikes and Openwide Agency (Dom John and Jamie Edwards).Still photography by Ian Lean.With thanks to Red Bull, Revolution Bike Park and the Smith family.